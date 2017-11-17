Gwyneth Paltrow's Expensive Goop Gift Guide 2017
9 Absurd Items From Gwyneth Paltrow's "Ridiculous, but Awesome" Goop Gift Guide
Gwyneth Paltrow's annual Goop gift guide is here, and in addition to practical items like hostess gifts and cute picks for kids, she's also made sure to include a few astounding, over-the-top, totally absurd gifts as part of the "Ridiculous, but Awesome" guide. We've rounded up nine of the most insane picks, from a stuffed animal chair (yes, really) to a yellow submarine straight from a Beatles album cover.
Judith Leiber Couture French Fries Rainbow Clutch Bag
£4,577
from Neiman Marcus
Puiforcat Rose Gold Champagne Tumbler
US$2,590
from MODA OPERANDI
