9 Absurd Items From Gwyneth Paltrow's "Ridiculous, but Awesome" Goop Gift Guide

Gwyneth Paltrow's annual Goop gift guide is here, and in addition to practical items like hostess gifts and cute picks for kids, she's also made sure to include a few astounding, over-the-top, totally absurd gifts as part of the "Ridiculous, but Awesome" guide. We've rounded up nine of the most insane picks, from a stuffed animal chair (yes, really) to a yellow submarine straight from a Beatles album cover.

Royal Spa At-Home Float Tank
£12,500
from royalspa.com
Neiman Marcus Clutches
Judith Leiber Couture French Fries Rainbow Clutch Bag
£4,577
from Neiman Marcus
Clos 19 French Provenance in Bordeaux and Cognac
£43,488
from clos19.com
MODA OPERANDI Tumblers & Water Glasses
Puiforcat Rose Gold Champagne Tumbler
US$2,590
from MODA OPERANDI
Sotheby's Realty Private Island in Belize
£4,545
from sothebysrealty.com
Joined + Jointed Shoe Tree
£4,675
from store.wallpaper.com
An Actual Yellow Submarine ("And the Band Begins to Play")
Hey, Whatever Floats Your Boat
This Clutch, Because Fries Before Guys (and Rent, Apparently)
An Exclusive 5-Day Wine Experience in France
A Champagne Glass That Should Really Just Be in a Glass Case
Literally a Private Island
Just a Bunch of Stuffed Flamingoes Made Into a Chair
A Chocolate Cutter, Because Who Needs Hands?
A Tree . . . For Your Shoes
