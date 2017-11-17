9 Absurd Items From Gwyneth Paltrow's "Ridiculous, but Awesome" Goop Gift Guide

Gwyneth Paltrow's annual Goop gift guide is here, and in addition to practical items like hostess gifts and cute picks for kids, she's also made sure to include a few astounding, over-the-top, totally absurd gifts as part of the "Ridiculous, but Awesome" guide. We've rounded up nine of the most insane picks, from a stuffed animal chair (yes, really) to a yellow submarine straight from a Beatles album cover.