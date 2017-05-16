Gwyneth Paltrow Reunites With Chris Martin For Apple's Colourful 13th Birthday Party

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow and her family had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. Not only was it Mother's Day on Sunday, but it was also her daughter Apple Martin's 13th birthday. Gwyneth reunited with ex-husband Chris Martin and the two took Apple and her brother, Moses, to the new Museum of Ice Cream in LA. The Goop founder shared an adorable Boomerang video of their adventure on Instagram, writing, "Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla."

She also paid tribute to Apple in a separate post by uploading a beautiful photo of her and captioning it, "Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human. You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything. I love you, schnapps. #🍎" Despite their 2014 split, Gwyneth and Chris have managed to remain friends; Gwyneth even gave Chris a special birthday shout-out on social media back in March. Gwyneth has since moved on with producer Brad Falchuk, while Chris has been romantically linked to Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.