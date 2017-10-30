Gwyneth Paltrow's Twisted Halloween Costume Will Make You Want to Rewatch Seven

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow's early Halloween costume should look familiar to anyone who remembers the 1995 crime thriller Seven. The 45-year-old actress and mom of Apple and Moses shared a photo of herself inside of a bathtub with a cardboard box over her head. The costume resembles her final moment in the film when it is revealed that her character, Tracy, has been beheaded. Gwyneth's boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, assumes the role of John Doe in the photo, wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. Ironically, Gwyneth's ex boyfriend Brad Pitt also starred in the movie as Detective David Mills. In 2015, Gwyneth donned skeleton makeup with her daughter Apple for Halloween. Now we really can't wait to see what her adorable family puts together this year.