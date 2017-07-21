 Skip Nav
Halle Berry Schools the Boys in the Art of Drinking by Chugging Whiskey at Comic-Con
Halle Berry Drinking Whiskey at Comic-Con July 2017

Halle Berry Schools the Boys in the Art of Drinking by Chugging Whiskey at Comic-Con

Halle Berry joined her costars Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, and Pedro Pascal at a panel for the upcoming spy sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday. Channing spiced things up by busting out a bottle of whiskey and pouring drinks for the group; the guys took shots, but Halle kicked it up a notch by standing up and chugging an entire half pint of it. Thank God fans caught the epic moment on camera, because video of Halle schooling her male costars in the art of drinking quickly went viral on social media. Watch it for yourself below.

