 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
British Celebrities
43 Photos That Prove Kate Winslet Is Hollywood's Head Girl
Christmas
Sia's Dropping a Holiday Album, So We'll Be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Pop Culture Halloween: 42 Costume Ideas For BFFs

You know what's better than going to a Halloween party with your best friend? Dressing up with your best friend as best friends from a film or a TV show. (Did I just blow your mind?) In preparation for the spooky holiday, we've rounded up some classic pairs from popular films and shows to inspire your pop culture Halloween. Click through and let us know who you and your BFF will be styled as come Oct. 31! If not of these strike you fancy, we have plenty of other ideas.

Related
22 Group Disney Costume Ideas For Your Squad

Kimmy and Titus From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Elsa and Anna From Frozen
Bruce Banner and Tony Stark From The Avengers
Jay and Silent Bob From Mallrats
Brennan and Dale From Step Brothers
Evan and Seth From Superbad
Rebecca and Enid From Ghost World
Zack, Screech, and Slater From Saved by the Bell
Serena and Blair From Gossip Girl
Leonard and Sheldon From The Big Bang Theory
Jane and Daria From Daria
Will and Carlton From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Starsky and Hutch
Wayne and Garth From Wayne's World
Romy and Michele
Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn
Agent K and Agent J From Men in Black
Bill and Ted
Walter and Jesse From Breaking Bad
Schmidt and Jenko From 21 Jump Street
Goose and Maverick From Top Gun
Thelma and Louise
Cameron and Ferris From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Harold and Kumar
Harry Potter and Ron Weasley
Sherlock Holmes and Watson
Kurt and Rachel From Glee
Lloyd and Harry From Dumb and Dumber
Mike and Trent From Swingers
Bran and Hodor From Game of Thrones
Napoleon and Pedro From Napoleon Dynamite
12
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
MoviesHalloween CostumesHalloweenTV
Tofu
14 Tantalising Recipes that Prove Crispy Tofu Is a Must Try
by Florie Mwanza
Top Pinned Halloween Costumes in 2017
DIY Halloween Costumes
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
by Hilary White
One-Pan Egg and Vegetable Recipes
Healthy Dinners
14 Easy One-Pan Dinner Recipes That Make Eggs the Star
by Florie Mwanza
Healthy Sandwich Ideas
meal prep
12 Healthy Sandwiches That Belong in Every Lunch Box
by Florie Mwanza
Pinterest Accounts to Follow Home Decor
Interior Design
The 8 Best Pinterest Accounts to Follow For Home Inspiration
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds