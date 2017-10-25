 Skip Nav
8 Halloween Films You Can Stream on Amazon With Your Kids

Whether you like really scary films or prefer to celebrate Halloween without any horror flicks involved, this time of year is a fun one when it comes to movies and TV shows. If you have kids, you've probably been careful not to show them anything too spooky — but if you still want them to be able to join the fun, here are eight films and cartoons available on Amazon that are totally suitable for them.

Room on the Broom
Little Ghost
The Haunted Hathaways
Just Add Magic
Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
Katie Morag and the Halloween Pirate
Oddbods Halloween Special: Trick of Treat
The Addams Family
