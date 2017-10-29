The Perfect Playlist for Grown-Up Halloween Parties

 Skip Nav
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Halloween is almost here, so why not celebrate every day with some sweet and spooky tunes? We've put together a playlist for all your Halloween festivities, and it includes everything from classics like "Monster Mash" to radio-friendly pop tunes from Lady Gaga. After all, you don't have to be a kid to love Halloween! Plus, you'll need something to listen to while putting the final touches on your costume and pre-gaming for the big night. Bookmark this page or follow the playlist on Spotify.

