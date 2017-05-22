 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Halsey Gives Off Major Rihanna Vibes During Her BBMAs Performance
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Award Season
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
Award Season
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs

Halsey Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Halsey Gives Off Major Rihanna Vibes During Her BBMAs Performance

After taking home three trophies for her hit "Closer" with The Chainsmokers, Halsey hit the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday for her first solo award show performance. Halsey belted out her new single, "Now or Never," giving off some major Rihanna vibes. Check it out above now.

Join the conversation
HalseyAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusicTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Ross Butler
13 Reasons Why: 2 Major Hints That Hannah Isn't Always Telling the Truth
by Caitlin Hacker
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Cast
Once Upon a Time
Who's Staying on Once Upon a Time? Here's the Season 7 Cast
by Maggie Pehanick
Drake's Reaction to Vanessa Hudgens at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
Drake Gets Flirty With Vanessa Hudgens After Her BBMAs Rap Performance
by Monica Sisavat
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Lorde Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Lorde
Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance
by Maggie Pehanick
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Best Pictures From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Don't Want to Miss
by Brittney Stephens
Sexiest Dresses 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Katy Perry "Swish Swish" Performance on SNL Video 2017
Trending Topics
Katy Perry's SNL Performance Will Have You Saying, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"
by Monica Sisavat
Arrested Development Season 5 Details
Entertainment News
Surprise! Arrested Development Season 5 Is Officially Coming to Netflix
by Maggie Pehanick
The Chainsmokers American Music Awards Performance 2016
Award Season
Halsey and The Chainsmokers Get "Closer" During a Fiery Performance at the AMAs
by Ryan Roschke
Who Is the Narrator in 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds