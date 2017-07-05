 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Riz Ahmed Gets the Job Done in the Powerful Music Video For Hamilton's "Immigrants"
Netflix
8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars
Celebrity News
Piers Morgan's Rant About Love Island Will Make You Want to Watch It All the More
British Celebrities
So Far, the Celebrity Attendance at Wimbledon Has Been Ace

Hamilton's "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" Music Video

Riz Ahmed Gets the Job Done in the Powerful Music Video For Hamilton's "Immigrants"

The music video for "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," from The Hamilton Mixtape, is one of the most powerful responses to the current political climate thus far. K'naan, Residente, Riz MC (aka Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed), and Snow Tha Product combine musical forces for the song's Tomás Whitmore-directed video, which shows "America's ghostwriters" in all stages of immigration, from coming to the country in cramped boats to working tirelessly to build a life in the nation they love. Hamilton's Daveed Diggs (who voices the recurring "Immigrants, we get the job done" line from the show's "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)") pops up for a special cameo in the credits, so make sure you stick around for the whole thing.

Join the conversation
Riz AhmedHamiltonMusic VideosBroadwayMusic
Join The Conversation
BET Awards
Bruno Mars's Energetic BET Awards Performance Still Has Us on Our Feet
by Monica Sisavat
Is Taylor Swift in the "Bad Liar" Music Video?
Music Videos
Wait, Was That Taylor Swift in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Music Video?
by Laura Marie Meyers
Evolution of Boy Bands
Music Covers
The Evolution of Boy Bands Is the Viral Video You Need in Your Life Right Now
by Zareen Siddiqui
Selena Gomez's Blonde Hair in the Bad Liar Music Video
Hair
This Is What Selena Gomez Would Look Like If She Were a Celebrity in the '70s
by Kelsey Garcia
Hot Photos of British Actor Riz Ahmed
British Celebrities
21 Photos That Prove Riz Ahmed Is Your New Intergalactic Crush
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds