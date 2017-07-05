Riz Ahmed Gets the Job Done in the Powerful Music Video For Hamilton's "Immigrants"

The music video for "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," from The Hamilton Mixtape, is one of the most powerful responses to the current political climate thus far. K'naan, Residente, Riz MC (aka Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed), and Snow Tha Product combine musical forces for the song's Tomás Whitmore-directed video, which shows "America's ghostwriters" in all stages of immigration, from coming to the country in cramped boats to working tirelessly to build a life in the nation they love. Hamilton's Daveed Diggs (who voices the recurring "Immigrants, we get the job done" line from the show's "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)") pops up for a special cameo in the credits, so make sure you stick around for the whole thing.