 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
The Royals
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
British Celebrities
You'll Melt When You See How Much Louis Tomlinson and His Son Look Alike
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Star Wars: Everything We Know About the Han Solo Spinoff Movie (Including the Title!)

By now we all know that Han Solo is getting his own . . . wait for it . . . solo film, and although many of the important details are still deep, deep under wraps, a few tidbits about the exciting new movie have managed to leak to the general public. The latest news is that the highly-anticipated title of the film has finally been unveiled (spoiler alert: it's very, very simple). Keep reading to see all the other important information we've rounded up about the space flick so far, then check out all of the actors who were formerly in the running to play Han!

Related
20 Photos From the Han Solo Movie Set That Will Send Your Excitement Into Hyperdrive
The New Han Solo
Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke Will Star
The New Lando Calrissian
The Director
The Writers
The Plot
The Release Date
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Alden EhrenreichMoviesStar Wars
British Celebrities
5 Essential Things to Know About Quintessentially British Actor Alex Sharp
by Lucy Kenny
Reactions to the Gerald's Game Hand Scene Video
Gerald's Game
Netflix Tricked Their Employees Into Watching THAT Gory Gerald's Game Scene
by Quinn Keaney
First Picture From Han Solo's Star Wars Movie
Han Solo
The Han Solo Movie Has Started Filming, and There's Already a Picture!
by Maggie Panos
Han Solo Spinoff Movie Instagrams
Han Solo
17 Photos From the Han Solo Movie Set That Will Send Your Excitement Into Hyperdrive
by Quinn Keaney
Beetlejuice Halloween Makeup Ideas
instagram beauty trends
11 Halloween Makeup Looks That Will Make You Scream, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"
by Wendy Gould
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds