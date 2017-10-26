 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
Celebrity Friendships
Selena Gomez Reveals Her True Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Album

Hannah Spearritt Is Joining EastEnders

S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt Is Joining EastEnders


Children of the '90s, rejoice, because former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is officially joining EastEnders. Hannah, who has already had roles in shows like Primeval, Death in Paradise, and Casualty, will be starring as Kandice, Karen Taylor's younger sister — and it is rumoured that she will be just as outspoken as the rest of the family.

In an interview with The Sun, the singer revealed her excitement, saying: "I'm over the moon to be joining the show, it's such a huge part of British telly. I'm really looking forward to getting started and I can't wait to see the Square in the flesh. Walford here I come." Hannah is the latest pop star to be joining the cast of the beloved BBC show (Blue's Lee Ryan and Busted's Matt Willis recently had a stint on the soap), and we can't wait to see what's going to happen once her character arrives in Walford.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
BritishTV ShowsHannah SpearrittTV ShowEastendersTV
World Series
Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More
by Caitlin Hacker
Mariah Carey Wearing James Packer Engagement Ring Oct. 2017
James Packer
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
by Brittney Stephens
Andrew Lincoln Sexy Pictures
British Celebrities
15 Pictures That Prove Andrew Lincoln Is a Walking, Talking Hottie
by Kelsie Gibson
Jane Austen-Inspired Baby Names
British
67 Baby Names Jane Austen Would Certainly Approve Of
by Morgane Le Caer
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Out After Engagement
Caitlin McHugh
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds