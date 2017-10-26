S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt Is Joining EastEnders



Children of the '90s, rejoice, because former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is officially joining EastEnders. Hannah, who has already had roles in shows like Primeval, Death in Paradise, and Casualty, will be starring as Kandice, Karen Taylor's younger sister — and it is rumoured that she will be just as outspoken as the rest of the family.

In an interview with The Sun, the singer revealed her excitement, saying: "I'm over the moon to be joining the show, it's such a huge part of British telly. I'm really looking forward to getting started and I can't wait to see the Square in the flesh. Walford here I come." Hannah is the latest pop star to be joining the cast of the beloved BBC show (Blue's Lee Ryan and Busted's Matt Willis recently had a stint on the soap), and we can't wait to see what's going to happen once her character arrives in Walford.