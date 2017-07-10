 Skip Nav
Her Royal Highness Harper Beckham Hosts Her 6th Birthday Party at Buckingham Palace
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
Film News
Daniel Craig Will Apparently Make One More Bond Film After All
British Celebrities
James Corden Has This British Actor to Thank For Meeting His Wife Julia
Her Royal Highness Harper Beckham Hosts Her 6th Birthday Party at Buckingham Palace

Harper Beckham got the royal treatment for her sixth birthday. The daughter of Victoria and David Beckham was one of a few lucky guests to attend a tea party at Buckingham Palace on Monday. Aside from dressing up as a Disney princess with her friends, she also got to mingle with a real-life royal, Princess Eugenie of York. Of course, her parents couldn't help but gush about the whole ordeal on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady," David wrote alongside a photo of him hugging Harper in front of the palace. "Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives. Happy 6th birthday (I can't believe [you're] 6 already) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x" Um, our childhood birthday parties at McDonalds suddenly seem extremely unfair.

Celebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsHarper BeckhamThe RoyalsCelebrity BirthdaysDavid BeckhamVictoria Beckham
