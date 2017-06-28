Harry Judd Posts a Lot of Topless Instagram Shots, and We're Not Complaining

If your Instagram feed needs a little injection of eye candy, look no further than Harry Judd. The McFly drummer and Strictly Come Dancing champ doesn't shy away from posting shirtless selfies, and to be honest, who can blame him? Harry works hard to stay in shape, and he's not afraid to show it off (did you see The Real Full Monty?). Sometimes his adorable daughter Lola even makes a cute cameo!

But he doesn't just do it for the six pack. Harry's soon to release his first book Get Fit, Get Happy, which explains how he's used exercise and fitness to battle anxiety and other mental health disorders. For Him, being fit is about a lot more than looking good in photos, and he's keen to share what he's learned about the mood-boosting benefits of exercise. Until the book's release, you can get a taste of what he has to share on his Instagram, where amongst those selfies and adorable family photos, you'll also find plenty of training tips.