Harry Potter Halloween: Check Out These Potter-Inspired Pumpkins!

One of the delights of Halloween is seeing cute jack-o'-lanterns, but we love it even more when they've got pop culture inspiration. If you're one of the many who are still obsessed with Harry Potter, then you've got to check out this impressive group of pumpkins from Flickr user and master carver Pumpken. Pumpken is clearly a huge Harry fan, and he's shown it with this array of jack-o'-lanterns that feature some of the best-known Potter characters, and even some more obscure references (thestral, anyone?).