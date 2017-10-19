 Skip Nav
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
Eye Candy
19 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Harry Potter Halloween: Check Out These Potter-Inspired Pumpkins!

One of the delights of Halloween is seeing cute jack-o'-lanterns, but we love it even more when they've got pop culture inspiration. If you're one of the many who are still obsessed with Harry Potter, then you've got to check out this impressive group of pumpkins from Flickr user and master carver Pumpken. Pumpken is clearly a huge Harry fan, and he's shown it with this array of jack-o'-lanterns that feature some of the best-known Potter characters, and even some more obscure references (thestral, anyone?).

22 Harry Potter Costumes You Haven't Thought of Yet
Harry, Ron, and Hermione get the pumpkin treatment.
Dumbledore is a stern jack-o'-lantern subject.
Snape's hair doesn't come across as quite so greasy in carved form.
Harry's lightning-shaped scar gets center stage.
Hagrid's curly locks look great all lit up.
Sirius Black looks ever so serious with a candle behind his face.
Dobby lives on in pumpkin form.
"Mad-Eye" Moody's magical eye looks especially cool in carving.
Voldemort is still creepy on the side of a jack-o'-lantern.
The thestral is pretty amazing, given the amount of detail the skeleton requires.
