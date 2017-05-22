 Skip Nav
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs

Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke Video

Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles ended his week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden on a high note on Thursday with his first solo "Carpool Karaoke" session without One Direction. Aside from singing his hit "Sign of the Times," which Harry admitted sometimes makes him cry on stage "in a cool way", Harry and James also jammed out to a few other classics like Outkast's "Hey Ya!" The two even carved out a little time to reenact famous scenes from Notting Hill and Titanic, proving Harry needs to do a romantic comedy ASAP.
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsHarry StylesJames Corden
Latest Celebrity
