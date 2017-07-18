 Skip Nav
Harry Styles's Heart Rate Goes Up After He's Shown a Shirtless Photo of Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is probably used to the fact that very few people can resist his charm, smile, and, well, chiselled abs . . . and this includes Harry Styles. The "Sign of the Times" singer stopped by Nick Grimshaw's BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday, where he ended up accidentally revealing his feeling about the Blade Runner star. After the host, who has put Harry on the spot before, had the star hooked up to a heart monitor, he showed him pictures of a few people, including his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, to see how he would react. Harry remained pretty calm until he was faced with a shirtless photo of Ryan from The Notebook, which made his heart rate immediately rise. "Looking very handsome . . . it's a good scene," Harry said. When Nick pointed out the sudden spike, Harry hilariously protested "No, it's not!" Watch the hilarious moment above.

Celebrity InterviewsHarry StylesHumorRyan Gosling
