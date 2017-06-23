 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Harry Styles's Stepdad, Robin Twist, Passes Away From Cancer
Celebrity Interviews
15 Incredible Details Prince Harry Revealed in His Candid New Interview
Celebrity Quotes
Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold
Eye Candy
Wow, Steve Carell Is Looking Like a Fine Silver Fox These Days
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Harry Styles's Stepdad, Robin Twist, Passes Away From Cancer

Harry Styles's stepdad, Robin Twist, has passed away. "Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer," a rep told People on Thursday. "The family asks for privacy at this time." Robin, 57, married Harry's mum, Anne Cox, in June 2013. Aside from serving as the best man, the "Sign of the Times" singer also walked his mother down the aisle during the ceremony in Cheshire, England.

Harry's former One Direction bandmates as well as fans have taken to social media, pouring out love and support for Harry and his family with the hashtag #RIPRobin. "Such an extremely sad day for all of us who knew Robin," Liam Payne wrote alongside a photo of Robin and Anne. Niall Horan also posted the same photo on Instagram with a touching tribute, while Louis Tomlinson shared his condolences on Twitter. Our hearts go out to Harry and his family.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity NewsHarry StylesRIP
Join The Conversation
Harry Styles
Attention: There Is Footage of Harry Styles Chopping Off His Beautiful Hair
by Caitlin Hacker
Chris Pine and Gal Gadot's Improvised Scene in Wonder Woman
Movies
This Wonder Woman Scene Was Entirely Improvised — and Now We Need to See It Again
by Ryan Roschke
Princess Diana Funeral Details
The Royals
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Where Were Prince Harry and Prince William When Diana Died?
The Royals
The Safe Place Prince Harry and Prince William Were When Diana Died
by Caitlin Hacker
Harry Styles Wearing Gucci
Harry Styles
15 Times Harry Styles Shattered Men's Fashion Norms in Gucci
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds