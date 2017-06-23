Harry Styles's Stepdad, Robin Twist, Passes Away From Cancer

Harry Styles's stepdad, Robin Twist, has passed away. "Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer," a rep told People on Thursday. "The family asks for privacy at this time." Robin, 57, married Harry's mum, Anne Cox, in June 2013. Aside from serving as the best man, the "Sign of the Times" singer also walked his mother down the aisle during the ceremony in Cheshire, England.

Harry's former One Direction bandmates as well as fans have taken to social media, pouring out love and support for Harry and his family with the hashtag #RIPRobin. "Such an extremely sad day for all of us who knew Robin," Liam Payne wrote alongside a photo of Robin and Anne. Niall Horan also posted the same photo on Instagram with a touching tribute, while Louis Tomlinson shared his condolences on Twitter. Our hearts go out to Harry and his family.