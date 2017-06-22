Harry Styles Is Single Again After Tess Ward Reconciles With Her Ex



Harry Styles is reportedly single again. According to People, the "Sign of the Times" singer has split from chef and food blogger Tess Ward nearly two months after their romance was confirmed. Tess has allegedly rekindled her relationship with her ex-boyfriend. "Tess realised she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologised to him for her romance with the singer," a source told The Sun. Harry and Tess first sparked dating rumours after they were photographed driving around London together in early May.