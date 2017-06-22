 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Harry Styles Is Single Again After Tess Ward Reconciles With Her Ex
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
AMC
Dominic Cooper Sports His Knowing Smile at the Preacher Premiere
Nostalgia
Here's a Photo of Young Alec Baldwin That Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Ryan Gosling

Harry Styles and Tess Ward Break Up 2017

Harry Styles Is Single Again After Tess Ward Reconciles With Her Ex


Harry Styles is reportedly single again. According to People, the "Sign of the Times" singer has split from chef and food blogger Tess Ward nearly two months after their romance was confirmed. Tess has allegedly rekindled her relationship with her ex-boyfriend. "Tess realised she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologised to him for her romance with the singer," a source told The Sun. Harry and Tess first sparked dating rumours after they were photographed driving around London together in early May.

Image Sources: Getty / David M Benett and Getty /Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Join the conversation
Tess WardHarry StylesCelebrity Breakups
Join The Conversation
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
by Brittney Stephens
Who Is Harry Styles Dating 2017?
Harry Styles
Sorry to Break Your Heart, but Harry Styles Is Reportedly Off the Market
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Ian Somerhalder Dated?
Celebrity Facts
8 Famous Women Who Couldn't Resist Ian Somerhalder's Sexy Smoulder
by Monica Sisavat
Kim Kardashian Responds to KKW Beauty Blackface Allegations
Makeup
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Allegations: "Definitely I Have Learned From It"
by Victoria Messina
Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding
Celebrity Tweets
Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding, and We're in Our Feelings
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds