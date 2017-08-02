 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Outing in Belgium Has a Sweet Connection to Princess Charlotte
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Actually Much Younger Than She Seems
Sam Shepard
Matthew McConaughey Has a Tearjerking Reaction to Sam Shepard's Death on the Red Carpet

In a Heartbeat Short Film

The Internet Is Collectively Melting After Watching This Emotional Short Film

Break out the tissues, because this new animated short film will have you feeling all the feelings (yes, all of them). In a Heartbeat follows a young, closeted boy as he struggles to keep his crush on another classmate a secret. This becomes rather difficult when the boy's heart literally leaps out of his chest to chase after the guy of his dreams. Not only is the film being praised for its beautiful illustrations and animation, but also its powerful message about the LGBTQ+ community: the heart wants what it wants.

With so few representations of LGBTQ+ relationships in animation, people are raving about the movie's refreshing take on love. The film, which was originally produced by animators Beth David and Esteban Bravo for their senior thesis at Ringling College of Art and Design, has already received mass acclaim, including being officially selected for the 2017 Animation Shorts Film Festival and the 2017 LGBTQ Shorts Film Festival.

In the past 24 hours since being released on YouTube, the film has been viewed over 3 million times. It's clear that fans are in love, and the thousands of reactions on Twitter say it all:







Join the conversation
In A HeartbeatPrideLGBTQMoviesLove
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
So THAT'S the Gift Euron Greyjoy Will Bring Cersei on Game of Thrones?
by Laura Marie Meyers
Star Wars Lightsaber Fight With Owen Wilson's Voice
Movies
Someone Remixed a Lightsaber Fight With Owen Wilson's Voice — and It's Hysterical
by Victoria Messina
Lady Gaga's Response to Dr. Luke About Kesha Lawsuit 2017
Dr. Luke
Lady Gaga Fires Back at Dr. Luke After He Subpoenas Her in Kesha Lawsuit
by Kelsie Gibson
Neil Patrick Harris Defends Boy Wearing Makeup
Makeup
When 1 Man Criticised a Boy in Makeup, Neil Patrick Harris Had the Best Response
by Victoria Messina
Beyonce With Solange and Missy Elliott at FYF Fest July 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Beyoncé Had a Girls' Night Out With Solange and Missy Elliott and We're Having Serious FOMO
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds