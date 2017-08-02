The Internet Is Collectively Melting After Watching This Emotional Short Film

Break out the tissues, because this new animated short film will have you feeling all the feelings (yes, all of them). In a Heartbeat follows a young, closeted boy as he struggles to keep his crush on another classmate a secret. This becomes rather difficult when the boy's heart literally leaps out of his chest to chase after the guy of his dreams. Not only is the film being praised for its beautiful illustrations and animation, but also its powerful message about the LGBTQ+ community: the heart wants what it wants.

With so few representations of LGBTQ+ relationships in animation, people are raving about the movie's refreshing take on love. The film, which was originally produced by animators Beth David and Esteban Bravo for their senior thesis at Ringling College of Art and Design, has already received mass acclaim, including being officially selected for the 2017 Animation Shorts Film Festival and the 2017 LGBTQ Shorts Film Festival.

In the past 24 hours since being released on YouTube, the film has been viewed over 3 million times. It's clear that fans are in love, and the thousands of reactions on Twitter say it all:

a concept: more lgbtq short films that are cute and wholesome like in a heartbeat being made forever — eloise 🍓 (@poppyhoweII) July 31, 2017





you know a film is powerful when it has no speaking at all and yet it still is able to pull emotions from viewers. #Inaheartbeat pic.twitter.com/DWqVCHtujE — laurie 18 (@smileybatch) July 31, 2017





The In a Heartbeat short film. pic.twitter.com/s3PmlFeIlL — Punky Brewster's BFF (@MsBrooke_Lynn) August 1, 2017





NOT TO BE DRAMATIC BUT IN A HEARTBEAT SAVED 2017 AND IT DESERVES A MOVIE pic.twitter.com/FXexGd6wqS — ana (@astrolance) July 31, 2017





In A Heartbeat is the most beautiful short film in the world. I've been waiting all my life for something like this. 💖 pic.twitter.com/EuM9G8coyQ — Natayio (@natayio) July 31, 2017





'In a Heartbeat' short film has me crying ugly tears pic.twitter.com/tNj6KZajz4 — ✧ (@brennajacksxn) August 1, 2017



