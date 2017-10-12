Ben Affleck Responds to Hilarie Burton's Account of Him Groping Her on TRL

 Skip Nav
Hilarie Burton Accuses Ben Affleck of Groping Her

After multiple women came forward this week and accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, celebrities have spoken out about the disturbing abuse of power in Hollywood and how they were mostly unaware of what was really happening. One of the celebrities who released a statement condemning Harvey's behaviour was Ben Affleck, who said the revelations made him "sick." "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others," he wrote. While many stars are getting praise for finally coming forward, Ben isn't one of them.

Shortly after Ben released his statement, actress Hilarie Burton replied to a Twitter user who brought up an incident with the actor on Total Request Live, which Hilarie used to cohost.




Hilarie also shared a video of an uncensored cold open on TRL, which shows Ben asking her, "How old are you, 19?" The actress, who is currently expecting her second child with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, also shared a tweet by her One Tree Hill costar and longtime friend, Sophia Bush:

On Wednesday morning, Ben responded on Twitter, appearing to take responsibility for his actions and apologise, saying he "acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton."

