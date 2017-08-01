These Netflix Summer Screamers Will Have You Rethinking Your Holiday Plans

If you're an adrenaline junkie with a thirst for the scare factor on your movie night in, don't save the screams for Halloween. From The Forest to Hush, Netflix's cauldron of flicks is rotten with Summer screamers for you to devour. Take caution, however, if you have a trip away planned (especially one involving a cabin), as you may want to save your viewing until after. And for those who are particularly gutsy, you can even download a flick and take it with you.