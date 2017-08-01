 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Netflix Summer Screamers Will Have You Rethinking Your Holiday Plans
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Outing in Belgium Has a Sweet Connection to Princess Charlotte
Celebrity Breakups
Summer Phoenix Files For Divorce From Casey Affleck
The Royals
Kate and Will's Sweetest PDA Happens When They're Not Facing the Cameras
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
These Netflix Summer Screamers Will Have You Rethinking Your Holiday Plans

If you're an adrenaline junkie with a thirst for the scare factor on your movie night in, don't save the screams for Halloween. From The Forest to Hush, Netflix's cauldron of flicks is rotten with Summer screamers for you to devour. Take caution, however, if you have a trip away planned (especially one involving a cabin), as you may want to save your viewing until after. And for those who are particularly gutsy, you can even download a flick and take it with you.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupHorrorNetflix
Join The Conversation
Bags
9 Stylish Bags That Will Help You Travel in Style
by Morgane Le Caer
The Best Drugstore Mascaras UK
Drugstore Beauty
The Ultimate Guide to UK Drugstore Mascaras
by Tori-Crowther
What Is a Cyst?
Skincare
What Is Cystic Acne, and How Should You Treat It?
by Morgane Le Caer
Angelina Jolie's Response to Vanity Fair Audition Story 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Angelina Jolie Responds to "False and Upsetting" Vanity Fair Audition Story
by Terry Carter
Lady Gaga's Response to Dr. Luke About Kesha Lawsuit 2017
Dr. Luke
Lady Gaga Fires Back at Dr. Luke After He Subpoenas Her in Kesha Lawsuit
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds