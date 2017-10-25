 Skip Nav
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events

Any horror fan knows that there's one phrase that will make any scary movie twice as terrifying: "Inspired by true events." It's a tricky phrase, because we often don't know what the original "events" are, and we can't get a sense of how "inspired" the filmmakers were. The halls of horror history are littered with disturbing movies and a handful of potential new classics, but the truth is harder to find. To help give your nightmares a little more weight, we dug into a handful of the most iconic horror movies, and the "true" events that "inspired" them.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Psycho (1960)
The Shining (1980)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Exorcist (1973)
Annabelle (2014)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Haunting in Connecticut
Open Water (2003)
Deliver Us From Evil (2014)
Latest Celebrity
