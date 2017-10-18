 Skip Nav
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs

On a daily basis, we're searching for something to brighten our day or distract us from our overwhelming workload, the annoying test we haven't studied for, or that pile of dishes we know we have waiting at home. Luckily, we've found just the thing to make your day, week, and possibly month better. You're welcome!

What is this magical day-fixer, you ask? It involves hunky men and dogs, but that's all we can say. Just kidding, we can say a lot more, and we will. In celebration of you — or perhaps just because we know you need it — we've rounded up pictures of some of Hollywood's hottest stars and their adorable pups.

Some of these men are shirtless, so prepare yourself accordingly, and all of the dogs are precious, huggable, lovable, and so stinking cute. Seriously, if you've ever wondered what would be better than scrolling through a gallery of dogs, the answer is hot actors and singers holding them, snuggling with them, or just smiling next to them. So, again, you're welcome.

Josh Hutcherson
Hugh Jackman
Shemar Moore
Liam Hemsworth
