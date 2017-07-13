 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Guys, Littlefinger Might Actually Be the Hottest Dude on Game of Thrones
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
Feminism
Andy Murray is Really Tired of Reminding People That Female Tennis Players Exist
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Guys, Littlefinger Might Actually Be the Hottest Dude on Game of Thrones

Listen, I get it. Game of Thrones' Littlefinger is probably not what most sane people imagine when they hear the word "heartthrob." He's a brothel-owning, Moon Door-murdering, generally untrustworthy backstabber. But if you look past all of those majorly effed up forgivable flaws and toss all of your better instincts to the wind, you'll start to notice that he's also a witty genius with seriously symmetrical bone structure, too.

And for the record, I already know what you're thinking: But what about Jon Snow? He's obviously the hottest guy on Game of Thrones! But let's just stop right there. Jon Snow is nothing more than the kind of basic, dull, hot guy character that we've seen time and time again on TV. Littlefinger, played by Aidan Gillen, is not only pretty damn good looking, but he's also constantly one step ahead of the game and armed with a witty comeback. On the flip side, conversation with Jon Snow seems like it might be about as intellectually stimulating as watching paint dry. Call me a sapiosexual, but I'd say that Lord Petyr Baelish and his conniving brain bring something devilishly attractive to the table that no other man in all of the kingdoms seems to have.

But you truly don't have to take my word for it. All I ask is that you pour yourself a Cersei-size jug of wine, forget about Jon what's-his-face, and approach this glorious Littlefinger slideshow with an extremely open mind. I'll bet the Iron Throne that you'll see my side of things by the end of it.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Aidan GillenGame Of ThronesEye CandyTV
Join The Conversation
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Steve Carell in London June 2017
Eye Candy
Wow, Steve Carell Is Looking Like a Fine Silver Fox These Days
by Kelsie Gibson
Why Isn't Game of Thrones Nominated For an Emmy in 2017?
Game of Thrones
Why You Won't See Game of Thrones Nominated For Any Emmys This Year
by Quinn Keaney
Sophie Turner Talks About Oral Sex on Game of Thrones 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Sophie Turner Says She Learned About Oral Sex From Game of Thrones
by Caitlin Hacker
Kit Harington Quotes About Jon Snow and Sansa July 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Game of Thrones: The 1 Thing That Could Tear Jon and Sansa Apart in Season 7
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds