 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Good News — That Guy You Fancied in Crossroads Is Still Hot
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Good News — That Guy You Fancied in Crossroads Is Still Hot

Although Crossroads came out 15 years ago, I still haven't forgotten about the very handsome, very mysterious (and maybe murderer) Ben. When I first saw the film, I immediately fell for Anson Mount's piercing blue eyes and charming smile, and a poster of him cuddling Britney Spears stayed on my bedroom wall for more time that I'd care to admit. I also still believe that they would have made the perfect celebrity couple, but that's another story.

Since then, the 44-year-old actor has appeared in a couple of films and TV shows, and he has recently been cast as superhero Black Bolt in the upcoming ABC show Marvel's Inhumans. To my greatest pleasure, Anson is also one of many celebrities that we can stalk follow on Instagram and on Snapchat; and trust me when I say that he has aged like fine wine.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Anson MountHot GuysCelebrity Instagrams
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Yoga
Hot Guys Go Upside Down to Inspire Your Next Workout
by Jenny Sugar
Britney Spears Gym Workout Instagram
Celebrity Trainers
See Why Britney Spears Is Earning the Title "VIPR Queen"
by Dominique Astorino
Justin Timberlake Talks Denim Outfits With Britney Spears
Nostagia
Surprise, Surprise: Justin Timberlake Regrets That Double-Denim Moment With Britney Spears
by Brittney Stephens
Manchester Attack
Ariana Grande Announces a Manchester Benefit Concert in a Powerful Message to Fans
by Laura Marie Meyers
Hot Theo James Pictures
Theo James
19 Theo James Moments That Simply Couldn't Be Sexier
by Laura Marie Meyers
Alec Baldwin's Daughter Donald Trump Impression Video 2017
Celebrity Kids
If You Thought Alec Baldwin's Trump Impression Was Gold, Wait Till You See His Daughter's
by Monica Sisavat
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Celine Dion Manchester Attack Tribute 2017
Manchester Attack
Céline Dion Gets Emotional While Honouring the Victims of the Manchester Attack
by Monica Sisavat
Take a Minute to Drool Over the Sexiest Guys of Summer TV
Entertainment Video
Take a Minute to Drool Over the Sexiest Guys of Summer TV
by Becca Frucht
Britney Spears at Fashion Show With Boyfriend March 2017
Celebrity Couples
Britney Spears Looks Smitten While Attending a Fashion Show With Her New Man
by Caitlin Hacker
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Biking Instagram Video
Celebrity Friendships
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon "Bro-Biking" Together Looks as Hilarious as It Sounds
by Monica Sisavat
Britney Spears Handstand Trick
Handstand
Britney Spears Shares Her Trick For Balancing in Handstand
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds