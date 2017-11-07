31 Times We Felt Indescribably Attracted to Jim Hopper on Stranger Things

Alright, I'm just gonna come right out and say it: I have a total crush on Jim Hopper. There — I said it. I've ripped the Band-Aid, and there's no turning back.

Though Stranger Things is full of total babes (*cough, cough* Steve Harrington and that mulleted douchebag, Billy), I have a newfound attraction to the Hawkins Police Chief, and I know I'm not the only one out there. Tons of Stranger Things die-hards have begun sharing their love for Hopper all over social media (some hesitantly so, and others truly not holding back) while expressing their feelings. A handful have even coined him as the ultimate "daddy," and though I try my damndest to avoid using that term at all costs, I can hardly disagree.

Season one of the Netflix series proves Hopper is a stand-up guy. He works tirelessly to solve the mystery of Will's disappearance, going as far as breaking into the Hawkins National Laboratory to snoop around and then later entering the Upside Down to save him. As the storyline progresses through season two, we're further tempted to refer to Hopper as "daddy," as he builds an adorable father-daughter-like relationship with Eleven while living with her in an off-the-grid cabin.

Fatherly personality traits aside, there's no denying that Chief Hopper is easy on the eyes. The actor who plays his character, David Harbour, may be nearly twice my age, but the dude's a hottie. Sure, he may have an ever-so-slightly receding hairline, but the scruff on his chin totally makes up for it, along with his bright blue eyes and strong, burly build. And let's not forget the way his police chief uniform fits him like a damn glove.

In case you don't already have the hots for Hopper, I've done my due diligence as a writer by documenting all of his hottest on-screen moments for your viewing pleasure. You can thank me later.