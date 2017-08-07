 Skip Nav
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Announced Their Separation
A Look Back at Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Sweetest and Most Hilarious Moments
17 Times Jourdan Dunn's Bikini Body Had Us Saying "I'm Dunn"
The Guy Playing Jafar in Disney's Aladdin Reboot Is Hotter Than the Desert of Agrabah

The cast of Disney's Aladdin reboot is coming together quite nicely — and includes some very attractive men. From Will Smith as Genie to Aladdin himself, newcomer Mena Massoud, we're really liking where this is going in terms of eye candy — and on Friday, it was announced that Dutch-Tunisian actor Marwan Kenzari would be playing the role of Jafar. Even though the character is a total d*ck, we'd be lying if we said we didn't appreciate a sexy villain. The 34-year-old has starred in The Promise and The Mummy and is expected to skyrocket to fame thanks to his upcoming role in the mystery film Murder on the Orient Express. In the meantime, let's appreciate his very, very good looks.

You'll Be Thirsty AF For the Aladdin Reboot After Seeing These Photos of Mena Massoud

