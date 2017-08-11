 Skip Nav
16 Photos of Riz Ahmed Being the Total Dreamboat He Is

You may know Riz Ahmed as the murder suspect in HBO's The Night Of, Hannah Horvath's baby daddy in Girls, or Bodhi Rook from Rogue One, but the sexy British-Pakistani actor is so much more than that. The star, who is also a rapper that goes by the name Riz MC, has a smouldering smile and chiselled jawline that rivals that of Channing Tatum. If he's not already on your celebrity crush list, these photos ahead will certainly seal the deal. And if your thirst for his glimmering eyes isn't quite quenched after this, be sure to binge on all of his latest movies (and catch his appearance in Charli XCX's "Boys" music video) to get your fix.

