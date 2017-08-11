 Skip Nav
Even After All This Time, Sting and Trudie Are Still Smitten With Each Other
Robert Pattinson Might Not Be a Vampire Anymore, but We're Still Thirsty For Him

It's the (breaking) dawn of a new Robert Pattinson era, and the actor is honestly looking better than ever. Following his massive Twilight stardom, Rob starred in a few high-profile movies while managing to slowly fade from the forefront of the spotlight. But so far in 2017, he seems to be going out and about more as he promotes his upcoming project, Good Time. And it's been a good time, indeed. Aside from giving us sweet glimpses of his romance with FKA Twigs, the 31-year-old has been heating up the red carpet with his smouldering good looks, effortlessly sexy style, and yes, his perfectly tousled head of hair. We're only halfway through the year, but it's clear that 2017 is going to be a big one for Robert.

When He Zipped Up His Sweater and You Felt a Chill
When His Sharp Smile Made You Incredibly Thirsty
When You Wished You Were FKA Twigs
When He Wore a Bow Tie Like the Gift He Is
When He Tousled His Perfect Locks
When He Gave the Cameras a Sly Smirk
When He Stood Next to Charlie Hunnam and Your Screen Spontaneously Combusted
When He Showed Up to Cannes Like This and You Had to Readjust Your Glasses
When He Showed Up to Paris Fashion Week Looking Like Edward Cullen IRL
When He Laughed and You Never Felt More Alive
When His Walk to His Car Looked Like a Serious Photo Shoot
When You Suddenly Had a Newfound Interest in Fashion
When We Were All This Girl Checking Him Out From Behind
When You Suddenly Felt Determined to Roam the Streets of NYC to Find Him
When He Smiled and It Looked Like the Angels Shined Down on Him
