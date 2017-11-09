 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
The Royals
The Best Pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2017 — So Far!
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë and Brooklyn Don Matching Outfits For Their First Public Outing Since Getting Back Together
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Grab a Cold Towel and Feast Your Eyes on the Sexiest, Steamiest Celebrity Selfies of the Year

Every year, celebrities treat us to a bevy of sexy photos, and they get hotter and hotter with each year that passes by. Whether it's a sizzling bikini snap or an NSFW shot, there's no telling how far a star will go for the perfect selfie. Keep reading to see the hottest celebrity selfies of 2017.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Celebrity InstagramsEye CandyBikini
Bikini
Jessica Simpson Goes Topless to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday, Because Why Not?
by Brittney Stephens
Best Swimsuits by Body Type
Summer Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimwear For Every Body Type
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Jamie Chung Sexiest Bikini Pictures
Bikini
15 Mouthwateringly Sexy Bikini Photos of Jamie Chung
by Monica Sisavat
Swimwear That Hides Stretch Marks
Bikini
Cool Swimwear For Those Who Like a Little Extra Coverage
by Lucy Kenny
Hunter McGrady's Sexiest Bikini Pictures
Bikini
You Might Need a Cold Shower After Scrolling Through These Hunter McGrady Swimsuit Pics
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds