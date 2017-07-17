 Skip Nav
That Time There Was a Man-Bun Joke on Game of Thrones

The Hound wants you to know he's not here for the man bun. Or "topknot," for that matter. In one truly unexpected moment during the Game of Thrones season seven premiere, The Hound (Rory McCann) gave his two cents on Thoros's (Paul Kaye) hairstyle of choice. With a nod to Thoros's receding hairline, The Hound said, "You think you're fooling anyone with that topknot?" Yes, that's right, the word "topknot" made its way to Game of Thrones. Always full of surprises, this show.

Image Source: HBO
