 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This 1 Game of Thrones Prop Proves How Insane the Show's Attention to Detail Is
Dawn O'Porter
We'll Never Tire of Seeing Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Together
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Doesn't Need a Filter For Her Gorgeous Wedding to Snapchat's Evan Spiegel
Celebrities
365 Days of Star Birthdays: Who's Your Celebrity Birthday Twin?

House Umber Sword in Game of Thrones Detail

This 1 Game of Thrones Prop Proves How Insane the Show's Attention to Detail Is

Keeping track of the twisted web of deceit, betrayals, and death that makes up Game of Thrones is a challenge all on its own, so we can't even imagine what it's like to be in charge of the fantasy epic's prop department. Fortunately whoever is in charge of cataloguing all of the fake hands, daggers, wine goblets, and dragon eggs is doing one hell of a job, as evidenced by a very important detail in the season seven premiere.

In the episode, new King in the North Jon Snow calls upon the two young, surviving members of House Karstark and House Umber, Alys and Ned, to pledge their allegiances to the Starks in exchange for getting to keep their families' estates (both the Karstarks and Umbers betrayed the Starks by siding with Ramsay Bolton in season six). They agree and draw out their swords for the ceremonial kneel before their new king, which is when Reddit user jackisano picked up on a pretty crazy detail that's spanned the show's seven seasons.

The sword Ned is holding has the same circular detail on the crossguard that is also featured on Jon "Greatjon" Umber's sword in season one, as well as the blade wielded by Jon "Smalljon" Umber during his rousing speech to Ramsay Bolton's army in season six's Battle of the Bastards.

ADVERTISEMENT

[S7E1] It's details like this that makes this show great

A life-changing detail? No. An extremely cool detail that proves just how dedicated the Game of Thrones production team is to creating an authentic Westeros? Hell yes.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Frappuccino
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
by Brandi Milloy
Game of Thrones Season 7 Battle Details
Game of Thrones
Why Daenerys Is the Key to the Next Monumental Battle on Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
Jodie Whittaker Quotes About Becoming the Next Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker on Being the First Female Doctor Who: Don't Be "Scared by My Gender"
by Victoria Messina
Chris Meloni Wanda Sykes Ike Barinholtz Snatched Interview
Ike Barinholtz
The Snatched Cast Reveals What Amy Schumer Is Like on Set
by Ryan Roschke
Is Ser Davos Azor Ahai on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds