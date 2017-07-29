 Skip Nav
How Did FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson Meet?

Did Sienna Miller Introduce Robert Pattinson to FKA Twigs?

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson certainly sit top of the list when it comes to British couples that make us believe in love. From the few occasions they've spoken out about one another, it's easy to see that these lovebirds are the real deal. But how did the pair come to be? It's been said that another British celebrity couple were the players of cupid in this scenario.

According to E! Online, back when Sienna Miller was still dating Tom Sturridge, the pair, who are good friends with Pattinson, kindly introduced him to his now-fiancée, Tahliah Barnett, by taking him along to one of her gigs. Apparently the British actor became instantly smitten with the performer, and the rest is history. So there you have it!

CouplesCelebrity CarouselFka TwigsBritish CelebritiesRobert PattinsonSienna Miller
