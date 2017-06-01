 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How Prince Rainier Convinced Grace Kelly to Give Up Her Film Career to Become a Princess
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their University Gap Years

How Did Grace Kelly Meet Prince Rainier?

How Prince Rainier Convinced Grace Kelly to Give Up Her Film Career to Become a Princess

Image Source: Getty / Bettmann

Fairy tales might not be real, but Grace Kelly came as close as a person can to truly living one. The Rear Window actress, who grew up in an affluent American family, ended up leaving behind her booming Hollywood film career to marry a real-life royal, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, after a whirlwind year of courtship. So, how did Grace meet Prince Rainier, exactly? Well, there likely never would have been a connection between the two without the Cannes Film Festival.

Ahead of the glamorous annual event in 1955, biographers have claimed that Prince Rainier was looking for an American wife specifically. Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis allegedly suggested he marry Marilyn Monroe, who was apparently keen on the match herself, but the prince rejected the idea since he didn't find her public image dignified enough for his family (though it has never been confirmed). Grace happened to be attending Cannes that year to promote To Catch a Thief, and her refinement and poise clearly caught Prince Rainier's eye. Grace was persuaded by the director of Paris Match magazine, Pierre Galante, to participate in a staged photo op with the prince, since it would give both parties a great deal of press and provide the royal an opportunity to meet her in person.

Photographer Edward Quinn recounted the story of shooting photos of the pair on the day they first met before his death in 1997. "When Prince Rainier arrived, Grace Kelly gave that kind of very discreet American bow, bending her knee, and they shook hands," he said. "When Grace left, [she] said to everybody, 'He is a very charming man,' and that was the end of it for the time being." Despite the semi-awkwardness of their first "date," the prince's priest, Father Tucker, took it upon himself to work as matchmaker. He sent Grace a letter thanking her "for showing the prince what an American Catholic girl can be and for the deep impression this has left on him." The ensuing courtship happened lightning fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the morning of January 6, 1956, Monaco's Minister of State announced the couple's engagement from Grimaldi Palace. On the same day, Grace and her future husband participated in a press conference held in her family's Philadelphia home (pictured above), that was attended by over 50 eager journalists. The event was reportedly a madhouse, with some photographers standing on the Kelly family's piano to get a good angle of Grace and the Prince. The rabid media attention wasn't all positive, either. Some viewed Grace's choice to marry a European monarch rather than an American as a betrayal, of sorts. Daily News columnist Phil Santora complained that Grace had "been enshrined as a sort of all-American girl who would someday marry the all-American boy and raise a crop of quarterbacks for Yale or Notre Dame," and that the prince was "not good enough" for her. Their bond remained strong throughout it all, and the two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that was dubbed by press at the time as "the Wedding of the Century."

Image Source: Getty / AFP

Their marriage took place one week after she finished filming High Society in 1956, which would be her last movie role. Her studio, MGM, was loathe to let her go, but they made the most of it by turning the wedding into a full-fledged production. Every aspect of the day was filmed, and they even flew in their top costume designer, Helen Rose, to help create Grace's elaborate, iconic ivory dress. Grace read her vows in French as a nod to her new home, and the couple left the church in the back of a custom-made cream and black Rolls Royce before heading off on their honeymoon in the Mediterranean.

Since being an actress was considered unseemly for a member of the royal family, Grace retired and dove into her new role as Princess of Monaco. She and the prince welcomed three children, Caroline, Albert II, and Stéphanie, and shared plenty of sweet moments together over the course of their 26-year marriage before her tragic death in a car accident in 1982. Prince Albert II carries on his family's legacy as the current leader of Monaco, alongside wife Princess Charlene and their 2-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Join the conversation
The RoyalsGrace Kelly
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
This Fact About Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki's First Meeting Is Pretty Crazy
by Caitlin Hacker
The Duchess of Cambridge's Favourite Foods
The Royals
Dig In, Duchess! These Are The Duchess of Cambridge's Favourite Foods
by Marcia Moody
Wedding Music Guide
Music
A Guide to Picking Out the Songs For Your Wedding
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Queen Victoria
5 Legendary Royal Wedding Scents
by Lacey Gattis
The Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Titles
The Royals
Why You Should Stop Calling The Duchess of Cambridge "Princess Catherine"
by Monica Sisavat
Do You Have to Bow to the Queen of England?
The Royals
How Queen Elizabeth II Really Feels If You Don't Bow or Curtsy at Her
by Caitlin Hacker
KJ Apa Facts
K.J. Apa
KJ Apa Isn't His Real Name and 12 Other Facts About the Riverdale Star
by Kelsie Gibson
Princess Diana Confronted Camilla Parker Bowles About Affair
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
by Brittney Stephens
Camilla Parker Bowles Quotes About Prince Charles Affair
Celebrity Interviews
Camilla Parker Bowles Recalls the "Horrid" Backlash She Received After Prince Charles Affair
by Monica Sisavat
Wedding First Dance Songs
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Princess Diana Photos
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
by Caitlin Hacker
Queen Elizabeth II Visiting Manchester Victims in Hospital
The Royals
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds