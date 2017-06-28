 Skip Nav
How Did James Corden and Julia Carey Meet?

James Corden Has This British Actor to Thank For Meeting His Wife Julia

If you're looking for love, it may be closer than you think. Many of our favourite celebrity couples (including FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson) first met when mutual friends played cupid. This is definitely true for The Late Late Show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, who were introduced by none other than Preacher star Dominic Cooper.

James and Dominic shared a flat in London in the early 2000s after starring together in The History Boys. Julia, who is an actress and producer, had reportedly known Dominic for some years before he made introductions. It is said that the couple started dating around 2009 after James's on-off relationship with Fat Friends co-star Sheridan Smith ended. James and Julia went on to marry in September 2012 and share two children: son Max and daughter Carey. You could say the rest is history . . . all thanks to a History Boy!

CouplesBritish CelebritiesCelebrity CouplesDominic CooperJames Corden
