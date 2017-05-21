 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jensen Ackles Has Fate to Thank For Bringing Him and Danneel Harris Together
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding

How Did Jensen Ackles and Danneel Harris Meet?

Jensen Ackles Has Fate to Thank For Bringing Him and Danneel Harris Together

Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Harris have been together since 2006. The couple — who are parents to Zeppelin, Justice, and Arrow — were actually friends for more than a decade prior to tying the knot in 2010. While it's unclear exactly how they turned their friendship into a romance, their paths just refused to stop crossing. They costarred in the 2007 comedy Ten Inch Hero and both starred on CW shows; Danneel played Rachel Gatina in One Tree Hill and Jensen plays Dean Winchester in Supernatural.

In January 2006, Jensen opened up to People about what he was looking for in a woman, saying, "Ultimately [I] want someone who you can pal around with and also be intimate with. Someone who can laugh at your jokes. It may sound cheesy, but someone who can be your best friend as well as your love." We can only assume he found those qualities in Danneel since they began dating that same year and wed in 2010.

Image Source: Getty / Beck Starr
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsJensen AcklesCelebrity CouplesDanneel Harris
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids
by Caitlin Hacker
How Did Dylan Minnette Meet Girlfriend Kerris Dorsey?
Kerris Dorsey
Dylan Minnette Fell For His Girlfriend While Playing Her Brother
by Kelsie Gibson
You Can Feel the Love in Jensen Ackles's Sweet Family Photos
Jensen Ackles
You Can Feel the Love in Jensen Ackles's Sweet Family Photos
by Nick Maslow
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
by Brittney Stephens
How Did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Meet?
Celebrity Facts
The Beginning of Brad and Angelina's Romance Depends on Who You Ask
by Monica Sisavat
Jensen Ackles and Danneel Harris Have Twins December 2016
Celebrities Babies
Jensen Ackles and Danneel Harris Have Welcomed Twins! See His Cute Announcement
by Maggie Pehanick
KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse Pictures
Cole Sprouse
Archie and Jughead Have Nothing on KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse's Bromance
by Kelsie Gibson
Pictures from the Hollywood Domino Gala Event with Kellan Lutz, Paris Hilton, Danneel Harris, Michelle Trachtenberg
Arielle Kebbel
Kellan Lutz Suits Up to Join Other Celebs For Hollywood Domino Gala
by Beth Squires
Harrison Ford Sexy Pictures
Eye Candy
14 Photos That Will Make You Appreciate the Beauty of Young Harrison Ford
by Quinn Keaney
How to Have a Productive Week
Time Management
How to Have the Most Productive Week of Your Life — Seriously!
by Nicole Yi
Who Did Princess Diana Date?
The Royals
6 Men Who Were Romantically Linked to Princess Diana
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds