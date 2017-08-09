 Skip Nav
Lorde
93 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You
Celebrity Friendships
Brienne of Tarth and Arya Stark's Friendship Is Even Sweeter in Real Life
The Royals
Prince Charles Made a "Joke" After Harry's Birth That Actually Broke Diana's Heart

How Did Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Meet?

Jessica Alba Knew Cash Warren Was the One After Their First Meeting

Jessica Alba recently announced that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child together. While we certainly can't wait for the baby's arrival, the news also has us reminiscing about how their beautiful romance came to be. The couple first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and the actress felt an instant attraction; Jessica was starring in the film as Sue Storm, while Cash was working as a production assistant. "Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, 'I met this guy and I feel like I've known him forever and I'm going to know him for the rest of my life,'" she told Cosmopolitan in September 2010.

Jessica and Cash tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills in May 2008. At the time, Jessica was pregnant with their first daughter, Honor, whom she later gave birth to in June 2008. Three years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Haven, and the two have been going strong ever since.

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesCash WarrenJessica Alba
Join The Conversation
Cleaning
8 Places in the Home Even Clean People Forget to Wash
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Casey Cott Hot Pictures
Casey Cott
Casey Cott Is the 1 Riverdale Hottie We Need to Be Talking About
by Kelsie Gibson
Jason Momoa's Surprise 38th Birthday Party
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Couldn't Keep His Eyes Off Lisa Bonet at His Surprise Birthday Bash
by Brinton Parker
How Figs Are Grown
Figs
You'll Never Look at Figs the Same Way After Learning This Fact
by Erin Cullum
Who Has Chris Pratt Dated?
Celebrity Facts
Chris Pratt's Dating History Is 1 of the Smallest in Hollywood
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds