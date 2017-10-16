 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
British Celebrities
5 Essential Things to Know About Quintessentially British Actor Alex Sharp

How Did Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Meet?

Kit Harington Can Still "Remember Vividly" the First Time He Met Emilia Clarke

Even though it took Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen seven seasons to finally meet on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's friendship can be traced all the way back to before season one even began. In the August issue of Elle, Kit recalled the first time he met Emilia, saying, "I remember vividly the first time I met Emilia, which was in the hotel bar in Belfast, before season one. I was sort of bowled over by this absolutely stunning, petite girl with this wicked sense of humour. We became very fast friends quite quickly."

Related
How Emilia Clarke Really Felt About Shooting That Game of Thrones Scene With Kit Harington

Interestingly enough, Kit and Emilia didn't film their first Game of Thrones scene until season seven, and Emilia called their on-set meeting "weird." "Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set?'" Emilia told EW in August. "We were both kind of freaking out," Kit added. "Usually you start working on a movie and meet [a costar] for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time. Here, you know somebody for seven years and you've watched their character on screen all that time. So it's a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching." Now that Jon and Daenerys have finally met, hopefully this means we'll be seeing a lot more of them in season eight.

Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsKit HaringtonGame Of ThronesCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsEmilia Clarke
Celebrity Interviews
Liam Hemsworth Literally Couldn't Get Away From Miley Cyrus After They Broke Up
by Kelsie Gibson
Jake Gyllenhaal Talks About Women's March and Dating 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Jake Gyllenhaal Wishes Someone Would Set Him Up on a Date — If Only We Could Think of Someone
by Brittney Stephens
How Did Kit Harington Propose to Rose Leslie?
British Celebrities
Kit Harington Messed Up His Proposal to Rose Leslie For the Most Romantic Reason
by Kelsie Gibson
Kit Harington's Cutest Quotes About Rose Leslie
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
by Monica Sisavat
Daisy Ridley's Quotes About Carrie Fisher's Advice
Celebrity Interviews
Carrie Fisher's Dating Advice For Daisy Ridley Is a Reminder of Why We Loved Her So Much
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds