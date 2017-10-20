 Skip Nav
Netflix
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
Taylor Swift
Is That a Calvin Harris Reference in Taylor Swift's New Song?
Celebrity Couples
The Sweet Way Justin Timberlake Celebrated His Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel

How Did Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Meet?

You Can Actually Watch the Moment Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Fell in Love

Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight, but if you're a Game of Thrones fan, then you actually witnessed the moment they fell in love. While the couple, who recently became engaged, only went public with their relationship a year ago, their love story can be traced back to 2012. During season two of the show, Rose joined the cast as Ygritte and eventually became a love interest for Kit's Jon Snow. As their characters shared some major PDA on screen, the sparks between the two began to develop off screen as well. In fact, Kit's most memorable moments from the show are their scenes together.

Image Source: HBO

"The three weeks in Iceland where we shot the second season," the actor said about his favourite memory on set. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love." From there, it didn't take long for a real-life romance to blossom.

Related
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Blossoming Love Story: A Timeline

While their relationship was a bit on and off from 2013 to 2014, they eventually made things red carpet official when they attended the Olivier Awards in London together in 2016. Fast-forward a year later, and the two revealed that they plan on getting married. Game of Thrones may have some tragic love stories, but it certainly gave us one of the sweetest celebrity couples.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsRose LeslieKit HaringtonCelebrity Couples
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds