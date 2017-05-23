 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How Pierce Brosnan's Wife Put His Heart Back Together Again
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
Trending Topics
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

How Did Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith Meet?

How Pierce Brosnan's Wife Put His Heart Back Together Again

Pierce Bronsan and Keely Shaye Smith will be celebrating 16 years of marriage in August, but the couple have been making us swoon over their romance long before then. Pierce and Keely began dating in 1994, and the story of how they met is actually very similar to that of his Mamma Mia! costar Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer. Pierce lost his wife of 11 years and the mother of three kids, Cassandra Harris, in 1991, and three years later, he met Keely while she was working as a TV correspondent at a party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Keely was sent to interview Ted Danson and ended up connecting with Pierce instead. "He was captivating," Keely told People in 2001. "Tall, dark and handsome, everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'"

Pierce and Keely had their first date days later. They "sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until three in the morning," Keely revealed. "I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women." And the feeling was mutual. Pierce also told People that he couldn't get enough of Keely when they first got together. "Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I'd send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he said. "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good." Pierce and Keely later welcomed their two sons, Dylan and Paris, who joined Pierce's other kids, Chris, Sean, and late daughter Charlotte.

Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesCelebrity CouplesKeely Shaye SmithPierce Brosnan
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
How Did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Meet?
Celebrity Facts
There's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Zoe Kravitz Facts
Celebrity Facts
19 Things You Probably Don't Know About Hollywood's Coolest It Girl, Zoë Kravitz
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrity Facts
7 Other Men Gisele Bündchen Dated Before Finding Love With Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Relationship
POPSUGAR Rush
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were on Fire From the Start
by Leo Margul
Photos of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at Remember Me Premiere NYC
Emilie de Ravin
Kristen Supports Robert Pattinson at Remember Me Premiere
by POPSUGAR Celebrity UK
Photos of Carey Mulligan at The Greatest LA Premiere Responds to My Fair Lady and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Rumours
Tobey Maguire
Carey Premieres The Greatest Amid Lady and Dragon Rumours
by POPSUGAR Celebrity UK
Prince William Quotes About Prince George May 2017
The Royals
4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now
by Monica Sisavat
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch Break Up
Ben Hanisch
Amy Schumer Splits From Her Boyfriend of Nearly 2 Years
by Monica Sisavat
Will There Be Master of None Season 3?
Master of None
Master of None Season 3 May Not Be Coming For a Long, Long Time
by Maggie Pehanick
How Did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Meet?
Celebrity Facts
The Beginning of Brad and Angelina's Romance Depends on Who You Ask
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Meet?
Celebrity Facts
The Story of How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed First Got Together Is a Bit Complicated
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds