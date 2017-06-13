 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Samira Wiley Would Have Never Auditioned For OITNB If It Wasn't For Danielle Brooks
Netflix
See the Orange Is the New Black Cast Out of Their Jumpsuits
Eye Candy
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
Celebrity Feuds
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 2  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Samira Wiley Would Have Never Auditioned For OITNB If It Wasn't For Danielle Brooks

Samira Wiley and Danielle Brooks play onscreen best friends Poussey Washington and Taystee Jefferson, respectively, on Orange Is the New Black, but their relationship goes far beyond the Netflix show. In fact, their friendship can be traced back to college. Samira moved to New York from Washington DC after high school to study theatre at Juilliard, and on the first day of Danielle's freshman year, she met Samira, who just so happened to be the orientation leader helping her move in. "I was met with her screaming 'WOOOOOOOOO! WELCOME TO JUILLIARD!'" Danielle recalled in an April interview with The Cut. Samira and Danielle instantly hit it off, playing beer pong with friends and watching Planet Earth at Samira's apartment.

Related
24 Awesome Snaps of the OITNB Cast Being Real-Life Friends

In 2013, Danielle got cast in Orange Is the New Black and she encouraged Samira to audition for the role of Taystee's best friend. Fast forward to a few months later and Samira was behind bars dressed in her khaki jumpsuit with Litchfield's finest.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsDanielle BrooksSamira WileyOrange Is The New BlackCelebrity QuotesCelebrity Interviews
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Feuds
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"
by Quinn Keaney
Kat Von D Glitter Lipstick
Makeup
Get Excited: Kat Von D Beauty Just Previewed 11 New Glitter Lipsticks!
by Terry Carter
Danielle Brooks Posts Twitter Picture With Samira Wiley 2016
Danielle Brooks
This Picture of Taystee and Poussey Captures All Your Feelings About OITNB Season 4
by Maggie Pehanick
Katy Perry Explains Why She Cut Her Hair
Celebrity Interviews
Katy Perry on Why She Cut Her Hair: "I Don't Even Want to Look Like Katy Perry Anymore"
by Kelsey Garcia
Cameron Diaz Talks About Marriage and Benji Madden June 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds