 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jada Pinkett Smith Was "Too Short" to Play Will's Girlfriend — so She Married Him Instead
Betty Gilpin
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards
Pretty Little Liars
Did You Catch the Creator's Cameo in the Pretty Little Liars Finale?
The Royals
How Tall Is Prince William?

How Did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Meet?

Jada Pinkett Smith Was "Too Short" to Play Will's Girlfriend — so She Married Him Instead

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are coming up on 20 years of marriage, but it's the story of how they met that should be celebrated for how ironic it is. The couple was first introduced in 1994 on the set of Will's hit show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Jada, who was just getting her start with small roles on shows like True Colors, A Different World, and 21 Jump Street, auditioned for the role of his character's girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes. At 5'0", Jada was considered "too short" for the part (Will is 6'2"), and the role ended up going to actress Nia Long. Despite the height difference, Will and Jada became friends anyway and started dating in 1995.

Of the funny start to their relationship, Jada has said, "I think if I had done it, we would not be married today. Because you have to meet people at a time that you're ready. Neither one of us were ready at that time." Things have managed to work out pretty well for Will and Jada; they tied the knot on New Years Eve in 1997, welcomed two kids together, and have amassed a giant fortune. And though Jada's height hasn't changed, her love for her other half has only gotten bigger.

Image Source: Getty / Mark Mainz
Join the conversation
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-AirCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesWill SmithJada Pinkett Smith
Join The Conversation
Oscars
This Is What Date Night Looked Like at the Oscars in 1997
by Quinn Keaney
Mariah Carey Talking About James Packer June 2017
James Packer
Mariah Carey Pulls a Savage "I Don't Know Her" When Asked About Ex James Packer
by Kelsie Gibson
Pineapple Cake
Food How To
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
by Megan Lutz
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Wedding Details
Peter Hermann
The Touching Way Mariska Hargitay Honoured Her Late Mum on Her Wedding Day
by Kelsie Gibson
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Relationship Details
Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's Love Story Can Be Traced Back to 1 Tweet
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds