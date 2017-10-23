 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity News
Ewan McGregor and His Wife Eve Have Split After 22 Years of Marriage
Celebrity Facts
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart

How Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Meet?

There's a Good Chance Taylor Swift Met Joe Alwyn While Dating Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift seems to be pretty happy with her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. While the pair have yet to make any official appearances together, she seems to allude to their romance, more specifically when she fell head over heels for the British actor, in her new song "Gorgeous." Not only does she talk about getting lost in his ocean-blue eyes and making fun of his British accent, but she also talks about having a boyfriend when they first met. Which begs the question: is the now-ex-boyfriend she references in the song Tom Hiddleston or Calvin Harris? Well, to figure that out, we'd have to go back to the moment Taylor and Joe first met. Cue the investigative reporting.

So just how did the two lovebirds first come into contact? Well, that part's kind of fuzzy. While news of their relationship first broke in May, they had reportedly already known each other for a year. Seeing that Taylor split from Calvin in June 2016, it's safe to assume the boyfriend "in the club doing I don't know what" who she references in the song is actually the Scottish DJ, not Tom. To make matters even more complicated, in November 2016, a cool two months after her breakup with Tom, Taylor was spotted attending a screening of Joe's film Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk in LA with her mum, Andrea Swift, and Este and Alana Haim. While it's unclear whether the two were already dating at that point, the timing definitely seems suspicious.

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Anthony Harvey
Join the conversation
Joe AlwynCelebrity CouplesTom HiddlestonCalvin HarrisTaylor Swift
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds