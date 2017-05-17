 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Twin Peaks: What You Forgot About How the Original Series Ended
The Royals
How the Duchess of Cambridge Could Take On One of Diana's Most Iconic Roles
Kerris Dorsey
Dylan Minnette Fell For His Girlfriend While Playing Her Brother
Emily Ratajkowski Bikini Pictures
Emily Ratajkowski Is Already Owning Her First Time at the Cannes Film Festival
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Twin Peaks: What You Forgot About How the Original Series Ended

Nearly 26 years after Twin Peaks ended, the hugely influential TV series from David Lynch and Mark Frost is returning to TV for an 18-hour revival project. Fan anticipation is reaching a fever pitch, as nearly every original cast member is returning in some form, alongside dozens of new faces. Whether you remember the original broadcast or only just found the show recently, you may need a quick refresher on where all the major players were when we last saw them in this idyllic little Washington town.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Twin PeaksTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Comics
Stan Lee's Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Cameo Is More Important Than You Think
by Quinn Keaney
Who Plays Adult Henry on Once Upon a Time?
Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time: What You Need to Know About the New Henry
by Maggie Pehanick
Who Is Judy King on Orange Is the New Black?
Netflix
4 Things to Know About Judy King, Orange Is the New Black's Newest Inmate
by Quinn Keaney
Charlie Hunnam
Wait, What?! Charlie Hunnam Turned Down a Game of Thrones Cameo
by Laura Marie Meyers
Once Upon a Time Season 7 Details
Once Upon a Time
What You Can Expect From Once Upon a Time's Rebooted Season 7
by Kelsie Gibson
How Exercise Can Help With Anxiety
Les Mills
How Exercise Has Helped With Anxiety and the Panic Attacks That Come With It
by Melissa Fischer
Pretty Wedding Venues in UK
POPSUGAR Voices
35 of the Prettiest Places to Get Married in the UK
by Elle Taylor
How Can I Make My Partner Work Out With Me?
Workout Buddy
If You Want a Healthy Relationship, Stop Making Your Partner Work Out With You
by Brandi Kupchella
Twin Peaks Revival Cast
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks: Here's Everyone Who Has Signed Up For the Revival
by Kelsie Gibson
Riverdale Theory About Alice and FP
Lili Reinhart
We Have a Crazy Theory About Betty's Older Brother, So Just Hear Us Out
by Kelsie Gibson
Things Katy Perry Looked Like at Met Gala 2017
Met Gala
Lydia Deetz and 6 Other Things Katy Perry Definitely Looked Like at the Met Gala
by Brinton Parker
Murder on the Orient Express Book Spoilers
Books to Movies
Ahead of the Film, Here’s How the Murder on the Orient Express Book Ends
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds