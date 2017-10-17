 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
British Celebrities
You'll Melt When You See How Much Louis Tomlinson and His Son Look Alike

How Long Have Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Been Dating?

You Might Be Surprised by How Long Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Dated Before Getting Engaged

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement on Oct. 15, and along with many excited fans, others were quick to point out how fast the two lovebirds decided on forever. They're hardly the first couple in Hollywood to get engaged after a relatively short period of time, and they certainly won't be the last, but considering that Sophie is just 21 years old, the exciting news was definitely a little unexpected at first.

Related
Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas on His Engagement With a Sweet Message

Rumours of a romance between Sophie and Joe started swirling in November 2016 after they were photographed getting cosy at the MTV EMAs. While they never confirmed anything, their goofy and sweet outings in the months that followed were all the proof we needed that they were crazy about each other. And now, less than one year later, they're set to walk down the aisle. Their courtship might have been a little quick, but hey, when you know, you know, right?

Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsSophie TurnerCelebrity CouplesJoe JonasCelebrity Engagements
Celebrity Kids
Even Joe Jonas Can't Handle How Adorable His Niece Valentina Is
by Kelsie Gibson
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Engaged
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Kit Harington's Cutest Quotes About Rose Leslie
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband?
Meghan Markle
Before Meghan Markle Was Linked to Prince Harry, She Was Married to This Film Producer
by Monica Sisavat
Vitiligo Makeup Artist Halloween Looks
Makeup
This Makeup Artist Incorporates Her Vitiligo Into the Most Badass Halloween Looks
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds