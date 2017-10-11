Star Wars: The Last Jedi Reportedly Has a Record-Breaking Runtime

Star Wars: The Last Jedi's official trailer packs in so much action — Rey getting some intense lightsaber training from Luke, Scarface Kylo Ren struggling to decide if he should blow up his mother's ship, and even a close-up of Supreme Leader Snoke. So, how is the next instalment in the new trilogy going to feature all of that in just one movie? Well, it looks like director Rian Johnson left himself more than enough time to get through everything. In fact, Episode VIII will have the longest runtime of any other movie in the Star Wars franchise. How 'bout that?

While the upcoming film — which AMC's website has clocking in at two and a half hours — isn't even close to the longest runtime ever for modern cinema (that distinction goes to Titanic), it tops the other seven movies in the series. 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens came close by running two hours and 15 minutes, but Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones was the winner with a runtime of two hours and 22 minutes. If AMC is correct, The Last Jedi will top them all.