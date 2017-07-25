 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Oh, So This Is Why Season 7 of Game of Thrones Is Shorter Than Usual
British Celebrities
Keira Knightley and James Righton Are Arguably the Most Fashionable British Couple
British Celebrities
These Celebs Are as Excited About Meeting David Beckham as We Would Be
Jack Pratt
Anna Faris's Son, Jack, Might Be a Bigger Ham Than His Dad, Chris Pratt

How Many Episodes Is Game of Thrones?

Oh, So This Is Why Season 7 of Game of Thrones Is Shorter Than Usual

The second episode of the seventh season of Game of Thrones went down on Monday night, which means fans only have five more episodes to look forward to. There are just seven episodes this season instead of the usual 10 because showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss only want to bring fans the most "extraordinary" scenes. "Season seven has much more ambition. There are less episodes this year, so they spent more money on those episodes. So, the whole scale of it is up," Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) told ABC News.

Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, also told Radio Times that the production team spent the same amount of time on the seven episodes as they would have on 10 to get them just right. "I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created, it's just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten." At 2016's SXSW panel, Benioff and Weiss confirmed that season eight would consist of six episodes.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
HBOGame Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Theories
Um, Are Killer Bees Coming to American Horror Story?
by Ryan Roschke
Lady Olenna Tyrell's Advice to Daenerys on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Lady Olenna's Advice For Daenerys Echoes a Cersei Quote — Did You Catch It?
by Laura Marie Meyers
Why Did Theon Jump Off the Boat on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
In Defence of Poor Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones
by Ryan Roschke
What Were William and Harry's Last Words to Diana?
The Royals
William and Harry Reveal the Last Conversation They Had With Diana Before She Died
by Kelsie Gibson
Princess Diana Exhibit at Buckingham Palace July 2017
The Royals
William and Harry Release New Photos With Diana Ahead of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds