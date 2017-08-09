Guys, There Are Only 9 Episodes Left of Game of Thrones EVER

This season of Game of Thrones is already one of the best — with it being the second-to-last season, sh*t's been going down, but I think all of the exciting events are kind of distracting from us from something truly heartbreaking: the show is almost over FOREVER. Last year we learned that the final two seasons would consist of 13 episodes; seven for the current seventh season, and a paltry six for the final season.



Everything We Already Know About Game of Thrones Season 8 Related

So let me remind you how few episodes we actually have left: nine. Nine! Nine. That's right, this weekend's episode will be the fifth episode of season seven, then two more after it. Three total left until we're Game of Thrones-less for another entire year. But that's not even as sad as the fact that when season eight is finally back in 2018, there will be fewer episodes in the season than ever before, and on top of that, it will be the last season ever. I guess we still have those spinoffs to look forward to, but still: it's appropriate to start the despairing now.