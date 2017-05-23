 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Very Scientific Look at Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge's Weddings, by the Numbers
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
Trending Topics
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?

A Very Scientific Look at Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge's Weddings, by the Numbers

Pippa Middleton wed financier James Matthews in a beautiful ceremony in Berkshire on Saturday, and just like her older sister Kate, Pippa spared no expense when it came to her big day. The wedding is estimated to have cost more than a million pounds, and since the ceremony, new details have been pouring in. But how exactly did Pippa's wedding stack up to Kate's royal wedding to Prince William? Let's find out.

Related
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Guest List

The Dress

The Cake

The Flowers

The Wedding Band

The Venue

Will and Kate's wedding may have cost more, but Pippa and James's nuptials were just as beautiful.

Image Sources: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo and Getty / Chris Jackson
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonWeddingCelebrity WeddingsKate Middleton
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
by Annie Gabillet
Pippa Middleton Floral Erdem Dress
Celebrity Street Style
Pippa Middleton Might Be the Bride, but She Just Wore the Perfect Wedding Guest Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Pippa Middleton Wedding Style
Style
13 Hints We've Already Been Given About Pippa Middleton's Wedding Style
by Lucy Kenny
Pilates
Pippa Middleton's Prewedding Workout and Diet Revealed — Get the Details
by Perri Konecky
Pippa Middleton Engagement Details
James Matthews
Pippa Middleton's Proposal Wasn't as Public as Kate's, but It'll Still Put You in a Good Mood
by Brittney Stephens
Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton Wedding Style Details
The Royals
Pippa Middleton Reportedly Has an Unusual Fashion Request For Her Guests
by Marina Liao
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Earrings
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's "Something Old" Was Front and Centre on Her Wedding Day
by Marina Liao
How Prince William and Kate Middleton Changed Since Marriage
The Royals
11 Ways William and Kate Have Changed Since They Got Married
by Marcia Moody
Princess Mako of Japan Giving Up Her Royal Title
The Royals
Princess Mako of Japan Is Giving Up Her Royal Title to Marry a Commoner
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Middleton in Luxembourg May 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Charms the Heck Out of a Few Lucky Little Boys in Luxembourg
by Caitlin Hacker
Who Will Pippa Middleton's Bridesmaids Be?
The Royals
Who Will Pippa Middleton's Bridesmaids Be? Here Are 8 Likely Suspects
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds