How Old Is Princess Charlotte?
6 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Princess Charlotte's Birth
Princess Charlotte, who turned 2 years old on May 2, is currently in the middle of her second official tour, and she's already hit two major milestones: her first curtsy and her first diplomatic handshake. But do you remember when she was just a little baby? Before Charlotte gets any older, take a walk down memory lane and look back at the most interesting details from her royal arrival.
- It took William and Kate two days to reveal Charlotte's name. Her birth certificate listed Charlotte's full name as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge and her occupation as Princess of the United Kingdom.
- The hospital she was born at holds special significance. Not only was Prince George also born there, but so were William and Harry.
- Charlotte weighed just a tiny bit less than her big brother. While George was the heaviest royal baby in the last 50 years when he was born, weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces, Charlotte was three ounces smaller.
- George was Charlotte's first visitor. George visited her eight hours after she was born. William actually left the hospital to go pick him up.
- Charlotte made her public debut hours after being born. Just before being whisked away to Kensington Palace, Will and Kate gave the world a first look at their baby girl when they stepped out of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. The couple then headed back inside for a few minutes before reemerging with Charlotte in her car seat.
- The Royal Navy sent one of the first messages of congratulations to William and Kate. Sailors spelled out the word "sister" on their HMS Lancaster, known as the "Queen's Frigate."
Image Source: Getty / Handout